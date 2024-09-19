Brad Pitt and George Clooney reveal new ‘Ocean's' movie is in the works

Originally appeared on E! Online

George Clooney and Brad Pitt are ready to make waves again.

After all, another installment of their widely popular "Ocean's" movie saga is in the works.

"We have a really good script," Clooney exclusively told E! News correspondent Will Marfuggi at the Los Angeles premiere of "Wolfs" Sept. 18. "Everyone's read it and ready to do it.”

In fact, he jokingly noted that Pitt "actually liked it."

"That's right," the "Fight Club" alum said, prompting Clooney's quip that the reason is because "we kill someone that you think is funny.”

To which Pitt cheekily responded, "That's true, too."

Clooney, 63, and Pitt, 60, first stole hearts as the respective Danny Ocean and Rusty Ryan in Steven Soderbergh's 2001 heist film "Ocean's Eleven." They went on to reprise their roles in 2004's "Ocean's Twelve "and 2007's "Ocean's Thirteen."

"He feels sorry for me and keeps me employed as an actor," Clooney quipped, with Pitt teasing that his longtime friend "has nothing else going on outside the film business."

But jokes aside, Clooney said he enjoys working with Pitt because it's nice to have someone who's "been through the trenches for so long" on his team.

"It's just an odd experience," he said of the film industry, "and so nice to have someone that you appreciate and respect.”

"Wolfs" premieres in theaters Sept. 20 and is out on Apple TV+ Sept. 27.

Brad Pitt and George Clooney have been roasting each other for decades now. In an Access Hollywood interview with Brad and George from 2001, the pair hilariously poke fun at one another while talking about working together on their hit flick "Ocean's Eleven."