Bradley Cooper's Mom Steals the Spotlight in Hilarious T-Mobile Super Bowl Commercial

His mother showed she had some zingers up her sleeve.

By Kelly Whitney

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-OSCARS-ARRIVALS
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

He may not have learned to memorize lines from her, but Bradley Cooper clearly got his charm from his mom.

During Sunday's Super Bowl 57, T-Mobile debuted a new ad featuring the mother-and-son duo, with Gloria Campano hilariously flubbing her lines and poking fun at her movie star son.

The commercial opens with the set-up that the company "tried" to film a commercial with the two, before showing Cooper portraying a customer service rep at a T-Mobile store.

The "A Star is Born" actor and director asks his mom if he can help her with something, to which she replies, "I don't like the way you look," never even bothering to get in character as a customer.

She continues. "You look like a flamingo in this," indicating the T-Mobile bright pink shirt he is wearing.

Cooper repeatedly bursts into laughter at his mother's antics.

Her coup de grâce?

After she tells her son to smile, he replies "I think I know what I'm doing. I've been nominated nine times," to which she quickly retorts "Yeah, but you never won any."

Ouch, mom -- but super funny!

The commercial ends on an adorable note as the pair walk off set with their arms around each other.

Cooper was also seen in attendance Sunday as his favorite Philadelphia Eagles faced off against the Kansas City Chiefs.

 

