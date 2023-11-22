Brazilian officials investigating company behind Taylor Swift shows in Rio de Janeiro after fan's death

Police in Rio de Janeiro said Wednesday that an investigation has been launched into Time4Fun — the Brazilian company that organized Taylor Swift’s shows in the city — days after a fan died and others reported unbearable conditions after attending the “Eras Tour” during an extreme heat wave.

A spokesperson for the Civil Police Department of Rio de Janeiro said that its consumer delegations department had launched an inquiry into “the crime of endangering the life and health” of concertgoers.

“Event organizers will be called to testify, and other steps are underway to investigate the facts,” the statement said.

Time4Fun did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Last week, the company confirmed the death of 23-year-old Ana Clara Benevides Machado, at Friday night’s concert. The show was held as a record-breaking heat wave swept through the city, and temperatures in the stadium reached a heat index of 138 degrees Fahrenheit. Swift later postponed her Saturday night show because of the extreme temperatures.

Fans complained of oppressive heat inside the stadium and limited access to water. There were reports that other fans fainted in the extreme heat.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.