Britney Spears biopic in the works at Universal

Britney Spears' memoir is headed to the big screen.

Universal Pictures announced Thursday that it has landed the rights to a biopic based on the singer's 2023 best-selling book, "The Woman in Me." (NBC News and Universal are both part of Comcast.)

The film will be directed by Jon M. Chu, who is gearing up for the November release of his highly anticipated film “Wicked,” starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. Marc Platt will produce, Universal said in its news release.

Spears posted on X that she's "excited" to share with fans "a secret project" she's been working on with Platt.



Excited to share with my fans that I've been working on a secret project with #MarcPlatt. He’s always made my favorite movies … stay tuned 🌹🎥 — Britney Spears 🌹🚀 (@britneyspears) August 1, 2024

The news of the film was first reported by The Ankler. A source familiar with the deal told NBC News that Spears will be “involved” with the project but did not elaborate on whether she will have direction on creative.

Spears' memoir, released in October 2023, recounted Spears' rise to fame and her controversial 13-year conservatorship. She also wrote about her relationship and breakup with Justin Timberlake, writing that she had an abortion while dating him more than 20 years ago.

The book sold 1.1 million copies in the U.S. alone through its first week, and has sold over 2.5 million copies in the U.S. to date, according to Universal.

“I went from partying a lot to being a total monk,” Spears writes in the memoir. “Security guards handed me prepackaged envelopes of meds and watched me take them. They put parental controls on my iPhone. Everything was scrutinized and controlled. Everything.”

