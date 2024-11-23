Britney Spears' ex Sam Asghari shares insight into post-divorce life

Originally appeared on E! Online

Britney Spears' ex Sam Asghari is trying his best to be stronger than yesterday, following the end of their marriage.

The actor shared insight into his new chapter of life Nov. 22, six months after the former couple settled their divorce.

"It's the bed that you make yourself, and you got to learn how to lay in it," Asghari told People at the inaugural amfAR Las Vegas benefit event for AIDS research at Wynn Las Vegas, "so it's part of the lifestyle."



The 30-year-old said, "You just got to keep it positive," adding, "You got to stay grounded and understand what the truth is and really just live with that rather than other people's opinions or anything like that."

Spears' ex arrived at the event with his sister, Fay Asghari. Per People, he also attended the event with Brooke Irvine. The two, who have been spotted out and about together in Los Angeles in recent weeks, did not pose for photos together.

Asghari has been keeping busy with his acting career since he and Spears split in 2023, one year after they married.

This year, he's appeared in Paul Feig's comedy movie Jackpot!, starring John Cena and Awkwafina. Asghari, a fitness trainer, also took part in Jason Ellis' Apple TV+ documentary "Aging Evolution."

And he will make his reality television debut in the upcoming third season of Peacock's murder mystery competition show "The Traitors," which also features the likes of Nikki Garcia, Chrishell Stause, Tom Sandoval and Zac Efron's brother Dylan Efron and is set to premiere Jan. 9.

This past summer, Asghari shared what he's learned from his and Spears' marriage.

"You learn so much from being in relationships in general," he exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker. "I appreciate all the amazing experiences that I got."

"The Lioness" actor explaining that his time with the "Piece of Me" singer is "something that's always going to be a part of me." And he had nothing but kind words to say about his ex-wife.

"I wish her the best," he said. "She's an amazing person and a huge part of my life and I always appreciate the moments we had together."

