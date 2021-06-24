Britney Spears' Mom Is ‘Very Concerned' After Court Hearing, Attorney Says

Lynne Spears is expressing her concern over daughter Britney Spears.

According to Us Weekly, Lynne's attorney, Gladstone Jones, said Lynne is a "very concerned mother" after hearing Britney speak to the court remotely on June 23. Lynne's attorney, who was present during the hearing, also encouraged the judge presiding over the matter to listen to Britney's request to hire her own private attorney and to change her care plan.

Jones also reportedly took a moment to address the court and wanted it known on the record that Lynne seconds her daughter's wishes and wanted to make sure that the court took Britney's concerns seriously.

"I first want to say that was very courageous of Ms. Spears," Jones said during the court proceedings, as reported by Vulture. "One thing I want to raise with the court... is when she was there in May 2019 that she didn't feel like she was heard. I feel we need to make sure today that she was heard."

Jones also implored Britney's team to put together a health plan immediately and to not leave the court without a new plan in place, stating, "Today is the day while the world watches while we listen to Ms. Spears ... that we put in place a plan. That is her mother's request. That we not leave the court without having a plan."

The statement from Lynne's attorney follows news of the superstar singer's latest hearing on her conservatorship. According to NBC News, who had a reporter inside the courtroom, the 39-year-old mother of two wants her conservatorship to end.

"I want to end the conservatorship without being evaluated," Britney shared to a judge. "In the meantime, I want this therapist to come to my home...I'm not willing to go to Westlake and be embarrassed by all these paparazzi."

According to NBC News, Britney testified that she has been subjected to numerous psych evaluations, medications and that she has been traumatized by her father Jamie Spears through his control. The singer also expressed her desire to get married and expand her family, but said she cannot do so because her conservator has not allowed her to.

Additionally, Britney told the court that she didn't speak up publicly in the past because she feared no one would believe her. "After I've lied and told the whole world I'm OK and I'm happy...I'm not OK, " she shared. "I'm not happy, I can't sleep."

After Britney spoke, an attorney shared a statement on behalf of her father, Jamie. "Mr. Spears is sorry to see his daughter suffering and in so much pain," the statement read. "Mr. Spears loves his daughter and misses her very much."

