Britney Spears Responds to Kevin Federline After He Made Claims About Their Two Sons

Britney Spears is responding to recent claims made by her ex-husband, Kevin Federline.

On Saturday, Aug. 6, comments made by Federline on his ex-wife and her relationship with their sons went viral. Federline said: “The boys have decided they are not seeing her right now. It’s been a few months since they’ve seen her. They made the decision not to go to her wedding.”

Federline and Spears share two sons: Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The 44-year-old former dancer later added, "This whole thing has been hard to watch, harder to live through, harder to watch my boys go through than anything else."

He also alleged that part of the fallout had to do with her Instagram.

"It’s been tough," he said. "It’s the most challenging thing I’ve ever had to do in my life."

On her Instagram story, Spears responded late Saturday night.

“It saddens me to hear that my ex-husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children ...” the 40-year-old wrote. “As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone .. It concerns me the fact that the reason is based on my Instagram ... it was LONG before Instagram ... I gave them everything. Only one word: HURTFUL ... l’Il say it ... My mother told me 'You should GIVE them to their dad.' I’m sharing this because I can. Have a good day folks!!!"

Spears' husband, Sam Asghari, also shared his thoughts on the matter as well.

“There is not validity to his statement regarding the kids distancing themselves and it is irresponsible to make that statement publicly,” Asghari, 28, said on his Instagram story. "The boys are very smart and will be 18 soon to make their own decisions and may eventually realize the ‘tough’ part was having a father who hasn’t worked much in over 15 years as a role model.”

"Kevin’s gravy train will end soon wich probably explains the timing of these hurtful statements," he added. "I do not know him personally and have nothing against him aside him chosing to vilify my wife. His character is revealed by approval of the cruel 13 year (conservatorship) and his loyalty to Jaimie indicates his approval at time of its conception as well."

Jayden and Sean did not attend Spears' wedding in June 2022. At the time, Federline's attorney said in a statement: “Although the boys will not be in attendance, Kevin and the boys are happy for Britney and wish her and Sam all the best going forward.”

Spears rarely shares photos of her children, but she did post a snap of her and the boys standing in the middle of a field in March 2021.

In her caption, she noted how “crazy” it is “how time flies” because her “boys are so big now.”

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: