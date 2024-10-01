Britney Spears shares she burned off hair and eyelashes in fire accident

Originally appeared on E! Online

Britney Spears is recounting a “dangerous” experience she had earlier this year that almost sent her to the emergency room.

The pop singer shared an update Sept. 30 detailing a painful moment from six months ago when she was burned by her fireplace.

“I was in my room and I turned the fire on and, all of a sudden, it blew up in my face,” the 42-year-old said in the video. “The times it’s done it before, I quit so I always get my security to come in and light it for me because I was scared it was going to blow up.”

But lighting the fireplace on her own led to Spears unfortunately losing some of her hair.

“This time, I just threw the whole thing in there and it blew into my face and took all my eyelashes off and my eyebrows,” she continued. “And see this baby hair? These baby bangs? This is from six months ago. It fizzled all my hair.”

The “Baby One More Time” singer then explained that she feared she may need to go to the hospital, saying, “The person I was with would not wake up, and I thought I’d have to go to the emergency room because my face was on fire.”

Spears also described the panic she had in the moment, fearing she could have severe burns because “it hurt to just touch” her face.

After what she described as “six or seven hours” of discomfort due to her injuries, the “Toxic” singer was able to remedy her pain.

“Finally, I took three Tylenol,” Spears said. “Which is like a really, really big deal for me. It's like a f------ Vicodin or something. But I took three and finally I went to sleep.”

And while the “Gimme More” singer didn’t share whether she ended up going to the hospital, she insisted that she’s in better spirits now.

“It was really bad, but all is good now,” Spears explained. “It happens.”

