Brittany Cartwright reacts to RFK Jr.'s autism comments

Originally appeared on E! Online

After sharing her son's autism diagnosis, Brittany Cartwright is speaking out against Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s controversial claims about the disorder.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

"The Valley" star, who shares 4-year-old Cruz with ex Jax Taylor, said that while she was "so grateful that a light is being shined on" the topic in general, she was upset by some of what of what President Donald Trump's Health and Human Services Secretary had said about the developmental condition at an April 16 press conference.

"He said that autism destroys families," Brittany said on the April 18 episode of her podcast "When Reality Hits." "He listed a bunch of things that kids with autism or people on the spectrum in general do not do. And that really upset me because the autism spectrum is so broad."

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

In his speech, made in response to a newly published Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report that found that autism rates in U.S. kids has risen, RFK Jr. noted that there are autistic children who will "never hold a job, they'll never play baseball, they'll never write a poem, they'll never go out on a date" and "will never use a toilet unassisted."

READ Survivor's Eva Erickson Claps Back at Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Claims About Autism

"I really think I can learn a lot from her," the 36-year-old said. "She's been going through this for like, 25 years, and she's been an amazing positive advocate for autism."

Cartwright also explained why she decided to speak out about her son's diagnosis in the first place.

"I just felt like it was time to talk about Cruz because with the show coming out and everything, I knew people would see notice that he was still non-verbal and everything," she said about "The Valley" season two, which premiered April 15. "I felt like it was up to me to address it."

Rosie O’Donnell is calling out Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for his baseless claims about people with autism. On Wednesday, April 16, the Health and Human Services Secretary held a press conference discussing a CDC study that found 1 in 31 children in the country had been diagnosed with autism by age 8 in 2022. He then went on to claim that autism “destroys families” before falsely declaring that people on the spectrum cannot do certain things like “play baseball.”

Cartwright added, "I really wanna be a positive advocate for other families and other people that are going through something like that, because he's the most beautiful thing in the world."

After Cartwright shared Cruz' diagnosis, Taylor reflected on their family's journey.

"My precious beautiful boy," he wrote on Instagram April 9, alongside photos with his and Cartwright's son. "I'm so proud to be your father and even though we may face challenges along the way I'll always be your biggest supporter and cheerleader."