Nick Cordero

Nick Cordero Dies From Coronavirus Complications at Age 41

The Broadway actor and his family had endured a long and difficult battle with the virus since his diagnosis in early April

By Amy Eley and Gina Vivinetto | TODAY

In this April 15, 2019, file photo, Nick Cordero attends the Broadway Opening Night Arrivals for "Burn This" at the Hudson Theatre in New York City.
Walter McBride/FilmMagic

Broadway star Nick Cordero has died from coronavirus complications. His wife, Amanda Kloots, shared the devastating news Sunday evening on her Instagram. He was 41 years old.

"God has another angel in heaven now," she wrote. "My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth. I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him."

"Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday."⠀

View this post on Instagram

God has another angel in heaven now. My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth. ⠀ I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday. ⠀ To Nicks extraordinary doctor, Dr. David Ng, you were my positive doctor! There are not many doctors like you. Kind, smart, compassionate, assertive and always eager to listen to my crazy ideas or call yet another doctor for me for a second opinion. You’re a diamond in the rough. ⠀ ⠀ I cannot begin to thank everyone enough for the outpour of love , support and help we’ve received these last 95 days. You have no idea how much you lifted my spirits at 3pm everyday as the world sang Nicks song, Live Your Life. We sang it to him today, holding his hands. As I sang the last line to him, “they’ll give you hell but don’t you light them kill your light not without a fight. Live your life,” I smiled because he definitely put up a fight. I will love you forever and always my sweet man. ❤️

A post shared by AK! ⭐️ (@amandakloots) on

Cordero and Kloots share one son, Elvis, who just turned 1 on June 10.

Kloots thanked Cordero's "extraordinary doctor," Dr. David Ng.

"You were my positive doctor," she said. "There are not many doctors like you. Kind, smart, compassionate, assertive and always eager to listen to my crazy ideas or call yet another doctor for me for a second opinion. You’re a diamond in the rough."

She also thanked fans for the outpouring of love and support during this trying time.

"I cannot begin to thank everyone enough for the outpour of love, support and help we’ve received these last 95 days," she wrote in her post. "You have no idea how much you lifted my spirits at 3pm everyday as the world sang Nicks song, Live Your Life. We sang it to him today, holding his hands."

The heartbreaking news comes almost two months after Kloots posted a tearful plea on her Instagram stories asking followers to pray for her husband.

"Nick has had a bad morning. Unfortunately, things are going a little downhill at the moment," she said. "So, I am asking again for all the prayers, mega prayers right now."

She added, "I know this virus is not going to get him down. That's not how his story ends. So, just keep us in your thoughts and prayers today."

The Tony nominee, who is originally from Canada, went to the hospital on March 30 believing he had pneumonia, but Kloots said he may have been misdiagnosed as he later tested positive for COVID-19. In late April, she revealed that the actor's lungs were "severely damaged" to the point where they looked "almost like he’s been a smoker for 50 years." Less than two weeks prior to that, Cordero, who'd been healthy prior to catching the virus, had to have his leg amputated due to blood clotting from his condition.

View this post on Instagram

Our last family photo before Nick got sick. What this man has gone through! Nick is 41 years old. He had no pre-existing health conditions. We do not know how he got COVID-19 but he did. He went to the ER on March 30th and intubated on a ventilator on April 1. Since then has he has suffered an infection that caused his heart to stop, he needed resuscitation, he had two mini strokes, went on ECMO, went on dialysis, needed surgery to removal an ECMO cannula that was restricting blood flow to his leg, a faciatomy to relieve pressure on the leg, an amputation of his right leg, an MRI to further investigate brain damage, several bronchial sweeps to clear out his lungs, a septis infection causing septic shock, a fungus in his lungs, holes in his lungs, a tracheostomy, blood clots, low blood count and platelet levels, and a temporary pacemaker to assist his heart. He has spent 38 days now in the ICU. This disease does not only effect old people. This is real. A perfectly healthy 41 year old man! Bring awareness to his story. STAY HOME! FOLLOW GUIDELINES! This journey with Nick has been the hardest thing we’ve ever had to go through. I ask God for a miracle and my Dad reminded me that God is answering my prayer everyday because he is still with us! Nick is a fighter and has not given up. His doctors and nurses have been truly incredible. Thank you @cedarssinai ❤️ We will get our CODE ROCKY! #wakeupnick

A post shared by AK! ⭐️ (@amandakloots) on

It seemed as if things were taking a turn for the better when in early May, Kloots shared the exciting news that her husband awoke from his medically induced coma and was responding to commands from doctors.

Kloots has been sharing regular updates with her Instagram followers, holding daily singalongs on the social media platform to his song "Live Your Life." In a letter to Cordero that she posted, Kloots wrote, "Sometimes this whole thing doesn’t even feel real. Sometimes it feels like you are just away doing a job and you’re going to walk through the door at any moment."

"I miss laughing with you," she continued. "I miss seeing you with Elvis. I can’t wait to have you home."

