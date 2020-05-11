Brooklyn Rapper Nick Blixky Shot and Killed, Police Say

Brooklyn rapper Nick Blixky was shot and killed in the borough late Sunday, according to police.

The NYPD and the 21-year-old's representative confirmed to NBC News that the upcoming artist, whose real name is Nickalus Thompson, was found with gunshot wounds in front of 200 Winthrop Street in Prospect Lefferts Gardens around 9:30 p.m.

Thompson was shot in his torso and buttocks, according to police. He was transported to NYC Health & Hospitals/Kings County where he was pronounced dead.

There have been no arrests and an investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said.

The rapper's Spotify profile says he started rapping with his crew, Blixky Crew, for fun but he started taking rap more seriously after getting positive responses and grew a small following on YouTube.