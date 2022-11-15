Bruce Springsteen just settled a debate about his iconic song "Thunder Road" — and learned something new about his own music in the process.

The legendary artist appeared Nov. 14 “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” to clarify an old Twitter debate about a line in his classic 1975 song “Thunder Road.” Some people believe the lyric in question is “a screen door slams / Mary’s dress sways,” while others believe it’s “a screen door slams / Mary’s dress waves.”

“I knew you were going to ask this question, so I came prepared,” he said, while pulling out a copy of the “Thunder Road” album.

“This record is almost 50 years old. Fifty years ago, I was a sociopath,” he added, while putting on a pair of eyeglasses.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

“I was insane about every single detail that had anything to do with music, my album, my album cover, my lyrics. I went over everything with a fine-tooth comb so everything would be perfect and completely accurate. The lyrics to ‘Thunder Road’ are in this album. The correct lyrics.”

Springsteen, whose new album, "Only the Strong Survive," came out last week, then opened the album to look at the lyrics to note his own error.

“‘The screen door slams.’” I’ve been singing ‘sways’ for almost 50 years. ‘The screen door slams / Mary’s dress waves,’” he said, reading from the album.

“This is wrong,” he said, while touching the album, then starts to laugh.

“I’m more confused than I was before I asked,” Fallon said.

“This is wrong. I’m telling you this is wrong,” Springsteen joked. “How did that happen?”

“Thunder Road" is only one song in Springsteen’s legendary catalog.

Fallon mentioned Alfonso Ribeiro said his signature Carlton dance from “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” was inspired by Springsteen and Courteney Cox dancing in the famous “Dancing in the Dark” video. He showed a split screen with Springsteen dancing in the video, alongside Ribeiro dancing from an episode of “Fresh Prince.”

“My dancing is pretty embarrassing. And my kids kill me on that. ‘Dad, you look ridiculous,’” Springsteen said.

“So, it’s my New Jersey shuffle, I guess,” he continued. “But that was all I knew. But it definitely does look like it had some influence on the Carlton dance.

Springsteen will tour next year, as will Taylor Swift, and there’s some chatter they may appear at each other’s shows. So, is there any truth to that?

“Well, I will be because my daughter is going to make sure,” Springsteen said, drawing laughter. “I will be at the Taylor Swift show. So, I know that. And she’s welcome on E Street anytime.”

This story first appeared on TODAY.COM. More from TODAY: