Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Heming Willis Shares Photos of the Couple in Nature

One week after Bruce Willis' family announced the 67-year-old actor would be "stepping away" from acting after his aphasia diagnosis, his wife Emma Heming Willis shared a photo of the two on Instagram on a nature walk where they are "off the grid."

The caption read, "Mom & Dad in their favorite habitat 🏔🥾 #offthegrid" with photo credits given to their 10-year-old daughter Mabel Ray Willis. They are also parents to 7-year-old Evelyn Willis while Willis and ex-wife Demi Moore share three daughters — Rumer Willis, 33, Scout Willis, 30, and Tallulah Willis, 28.

The couple smile at each other as they sit on a tree trunk. The post comes one week after Willis' family announced on Instagram that he has been diagnosed with aphasia, a condition that can affect someone's ability to communicate, and will be retiring from acting as a result.

The family released a statement Wednesday saying the diagnosis was impacting the actor’s cognitive abilities.

When news broke about the actor's diagnosis, celebrities and fans sent support to Willis and his family, including John Travolta, who starred in "Pulp Fiction" and "Look Who’s Talking" with Willis.

The condition is usually triggered by a stroke or head injury.