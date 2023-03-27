Saturday Night Live

Shannon, De Armas, Brunson Will Host ‘Saturday Night Live'

April will feature a mix of first-time hosts and "Saturday Night Live" veterans

Getty

Two first-time hosts — Quinta Brunson and Ana de Armas — will make their “Saturday Night Live” debuts in April.

Brunson, creator and star of ABC's “Abbott Elementary” comedy, will be host of this Saturday's show, NBC announced on Monday. Lil Yachty, whose latest disc debuted at the top of Billboard's rock and alternative charts, is the musical guest.

Molly Shannon returns to “SNL” to host on April 8. Shannon, one of the show's cast members from 1995 to 2001, has been host one time before. Jonas Brothers, who have a new album due in May, will be the show's musical guest for the third time.

De Armas, who earned an Oscar nomination for her portrayal of Marilyn Monroe in “Blonde,” is the scheduled host for April 15. She's got an upcoming show, “Ghosted,” rolling out on Apple TV+ later in April.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Karol G is the musical guest on April 15. Her latest disc is the first all-Spanish album by a female artist to top the Billboard chart.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Saturday Night Live
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us