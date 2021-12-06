BTS is heading for a break.

On Sunday, Dec. 6, the record label for the hit K-pop group announced its world-famous seven members will be taking some off.

"We would like to inform you that BTS is planning to take a second official extended period of rest since their first in 2019, after they complete their official scheduled events of 'BTS Permission To Dance On Stage- LA' and the '2021 Jingle Ball Tour,'" Big Hit Music confirmed in a Twitter statement. "BTS stayed active in order to engage with fans in 2020 and 2021 amidst the Covid-19 situation, and achieved dazzling results to cement themselves as top global artists."

According to the label, this time off will also give the seven members — Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook — some much-needed time with their families.

"This period of rest will provide the members of BTS who have tirelessly committed themselves to their activities, a chance to get re-inspired and recharge with creative energy. It will also be the first time for them since their debut to spend the holiday season with their families," the statement read. "We kindly ask once again that you show consideration for their need to enjoy ordinary and free, everyday lives while solely concentrating on themselves, albeit for a short while, during their period of rest."

While the "Butter" singers are going to get to enjoy some time to themselves, their work — including new music — will not be far away. "BTS will be focusing on preparing for the concert and release of the new album that will mark the beginning of a 'new chapter,'" the statement noted. "They are preparing for a concert this coming March to connect and communicate with the fans in-person in Seoul."

The statement did not specify exactly when their break will begin and end. The group, who are contenders for four People's Choice Awards on Tuesday, Dec, 7, have also been nominated for a 2022 Grammy Award for Best Pop/Duo Group Performance. Next year's ceremony is scheduled to take place on Jan. 31, 2022.

In the meantime, BTS will be soaking up their time off. "We would like to extend our deepest gratitude to all the fans who continue to cheer for BTS," the statement concluded, "and they will return as their best, healthiest selves after recharging so they can return all the love from the fans. Thank you."

