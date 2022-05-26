BTS Headed to the White House to Discuss Anti-Asian Hate

The K-pop sensation BTS is en route to the White House. The seven-member South Korean boyband will meet with President Joe Biden on Tuesday to discuss rising anti-Asian hate incidents and round out AAPI Heritage Month.

“President Biden has previously spoken about his commitment to combating the surge of anti-Asian hate crimes,” a White House statement said. “President Biden and BTS will also discuss the importance of diversity and inclusion and BTS’ platform as youth ambassadors who spread a message of hope and positivity across the world.”

BTS has been vocal about anti-Asian hate in the past, speaking about it during their post-pandemic tours and in statements to social media.

“We stand against racial discrimination,” the band said in a statement, which was shared on the group’s Twitter last year. “We condemn violence. You, I and we all have the right to be respected. We will stand together.”

