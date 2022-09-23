Byers House From ‘Stranger Things' for Sale in Georgia

The house that featured as the Byers family home in Netflix's hit show "Stranger Things" just went up for sale in Fayetteville, Georgia.

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom home is listed for $300,000. It was built in 1900 and is located on a 6.17-acre property. Billed as a fixer upper, the listing reports it "makes for a PERFECT Airbnb, short term rental, or personal residence for someone willing to take it on."