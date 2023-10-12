Cardi B shows off lavish surprise birthday gift from Offset: ‘You always go beyond for me'

Originally appeared on E! Online

You can feel Offset's love for Cardi B thru your phone.

The Migos artist shared the sweet way he celebrated the "Up" singer on her 31st birthday on Oct. 11.

Offset took to his Instagram Stories to post a video of himself carrying a stack of Hermes' signature orange boxes — which included a pink crocodile Kelly bag and a small white and tan "House Birkin" purse, which Cardi dubbed, "My favorite!"

The couple then took a shot before the 31-year-old opened her next gift: a large, yellow crocodile-print Birkin, which garnered Cardi's stamp of approval as she lovingly hugged the bag. (The exclusive bags can sell for upwards of $100,000 each.)

But that wasn't all Offset did for his leading lady. Cardi posted a video to her Instagram, detailing the extravagant way the "Bad and Boujee" artist filled their home with all things pink. As the Grammy winner descended the steps, she showed off the white candles and pink rose petals that lined the ground, before entering a room filled with balloons, multiple rose bushes and letter balloons that spelled out "Happy Birthday."

And to top it all off, there was a gigantic floral heart with Cardi's name in white lettering.

"So this is why you were rushing me to go downstairs and eat," she said as she panned the camera throughout the house. "Wow, oh my god. I love you. Thank you so much."

Cardi praised her husband for his romantic gesture, captioning her post, "Thank you soo much babe @offsetyrn …you always go beyond for me. I love your skin, I love your face, I love your body, your ankles. I love your soul, I love your heart, I love your fart, I love your faith, I love your talent."

She added, "I will BITE anybody for you lmaaooooo."

Cardi and Offset tied the knot in 2017 and share daughter Kulture, 5, and son Wave, 2. Offset is also dad to sons Jordan, 13, and Kody, 8, and daughter Kalea Marie, 8, from previous relationships.

As for how the couple keeps their marriage strong while juggling a full house and chart-topping careers?

"She always got my back, right or wrong," Offset told Variety in May. "We both are on the same mission to make each other better."

And when it comes to business, the rapper is always looking for his wife to say I like it like that before he proceeds.

"Social is her strong point, so I listen to her social advice," Offset noted. "And me, it's the music, but I play behind the scenes; it's my wife, so I want to make sure she win."

"We are a great team," he added. "We're a powerhouse at this point — icon status. We believe in God. We believe in family. We're always going to keep winning."

Cardi echoed his sentiments, telling the outlet, "What I appreciate about my husband is that no matter what issue I am having personally or professionally, I know he will take care of me and our family. It's handled. I fully support him in this next chapter of his music career."