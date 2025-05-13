Cardi B and Stefon Diggs confirm romance during courtside date night

Originally appeared on E! Online.

Cardi B proved she likes it with Stefon Diggs.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper and the New England Patriots star confirmed their romance as they enjoyed a courtside date night May 12 inside Madison Square Garden, watching as the New York Knicks defeated the Boston Celtics during the NBA playoffs.

Cardi, 32, and Diggs, 31, made their arrival inside the historic venue hand-in-hand. For the occasion, the “Money” rapper donned an all-black leather skirt and crop top combo, while the wide receiver kept it stylish in an all-denim look.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Inside the game, Cardi and Diggs — who sparked relationship rumors after a dinner date in October — sat close and were spotted showing some PDA after the game as the NFL star was captured kissing Cardi on the neck. The “WAP” rapper and football player were in good company as they sat beside Mary J. Blige and nearby Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet, who also used the playoff game as a date night.

READ: Offset reacts to ex Cardi B's rumored romance with NFL star Stefon Diggs

Cardi also made sure to give her followers a look inside her date night by sharing a video of her iced-out wrist and Knicks blue nails on her Instagram Story, though she didn’t use to the moment to make things IG official with the football player.

Cardi — who shares children Kulture, 6, Wave, 3, and an 8-month-old daughter with her ex-husband Offset — and Diggs both attended the 2025 Met Gala. However, the duo arrived separately and were not photographed together inside of the event.

Prior to their date inside the garden, Diggs and Cardi were photographed together over Valentine’s Day weekend in Miami. The pair were seen arriving at the same hotel in matching red outfits. Cardi’s relationship with Diggs is her first since she ended her seven-year marriage to Offset in August.

In April, Offset reacted to a fan who speculated that he was “punching air” amid the new of his estranged wife’s romance, noting, "I'm happy for her!"

PHOTOS: Offset, Cardi B, Jingle Ball 2018

Cardi B got candid about her experience with cosmetic procedures, revealing in an Instagram Live earlier this week that she got 95% of the biopolymers that had been injected into her butt removed back in August.