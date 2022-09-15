Cardi B

Cardi B Visits Her Former Middle School in the Bronx, Donates $100K

The rapper said she hopes the funds help students “stay out the streets"

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Cardi B was "born to flex" and her recent gift to her former middle school is just another example.

The Hip Hop star paid a visit to IS 232, the Alexander Macomb School in Morris Heights in the Bronx on Sept. 13 and surprised the students and staff with a $100,000 donation.

In an Instagram post, Cardi B shared about how kids in the Bronx have to "grow up quickly do to our circumstances and our environment." She continued, "Like a lot of these kids i went thru so much while I was going to school here. Experiences that changed me forever and made me who I am today."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Cardi B was joined by New York City Schools Chancellor David C. Banks and K. Bain, the founder and executive director of Community Capacity Development, a nonprofit social justice organization. 

She said she hopes the donation can go toward creating after-school programs that will help kids "stay out the streets."

WNBC reporter Kay Angrum shared a video of the moment Cardi B entered the auditorium and surprised the students.

Entertainment News

outdoor dining

6 New England Restaurants Make List of Best Outdoor Dining Options in US

Anne Heche

Anne Heche's Posthumous Memoir ‘Call Me Anne' Will Be Released in January

“We are thrilled to welcome Cardi B back home to IS 232 in the Bronx, and we are so grateful for her generous contribution to her alma mater,” Schools Chancellor David Banks said in a statement. “Cardi B’s commitment of $100K for the arts will help the school’s kids soar to their highest heights. Thank you, Cardi!”

This article tagged under:

Cardi BrapperphilanthropyBronxdonation
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us