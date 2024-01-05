Casey Anthony's dad speaks about Caylee's death in lie detector test

This article originally appeared on E! Online.

Casey Anthony's father emotionally confronted questions about the death of his late granddaughter Caylee Anthony in a new TV special.

More than a decade after Casey was found not guilty of killing her 2-year-old daughter in a highly publicized trial, her parents Cindy Anthony and George Anthony sat down in front of cameras to take a polygraph. During "Casey Anthony's Parents: The Lie Detector Test," an upcoming A&E and Lifetime special, the couple and responded to questions related to allegations Casey's defense team made about her dad — including that he helped cover up the toddler's death — during her trial.

As seen in a preview of the special released Jan. 2, when asked during his exam if he knowingly concealed Caylee's whereabouts during the months authorities were searching for her, George responded, "No. I mean, I didn't know where she was at."

When the test administrator asked why he appeared to be "struggling" with the question, the 72-year-old replied, "Maybe it's because I — it was close to our house, that she was found."

In December 2008, five months after she was reported missing by her grandmother, Caylee's remains were found in the woods near the home where she lived in with Casey, George and Cindy. The local coroner's office ruled Caylee's death a homicide.

George, who continued to appear pained during the polygraph test, also confirmed that he did not know where Caylee was during the times he searched for her.

"I didn't know where she was at," he said. "Did I conceal her whereabouts? I did not know where she was at."

During the 2011 murder trial, Casey's lawyer Jose Baez alleged that Caylee drowned in the family swimming pool and that George sought to cover up the accidental death. The attorney also accused George of molesting Casey. Her dad later testified in court that he never molested his daughter and knew nothing about his granddaughter's drowning.

In fact, according to an A&E press release, Casey's "explosive allegations" are what prompted George and Cindy to undergo lie the detector tests.

"Casey Anthony's Parents: The Lie Detector Test" was broadcast on both A&E and Lifetime Jan. 4 at 9 p.m. ET.