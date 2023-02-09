Celebrity Rental Homes For Super Bowl LVII

Camelback Mountain Estate

Unlock the epitome of luxury at this grandiose estate, where opulence and breathtaking views come hand in hand. Spread across 10,000 sq ft, this property is a haven of indulgence and leisure, offering a plethora of lavish indoor and outdoor amenities. Recline by the pool and soak in the majestic mountain vistas or indulge in a game of tennis on the full-sized court while basking in the Arizona sun. The backyard patio, multiple outdoor seating areas, and fireplaces are perfect for hosting intimate gatherings with family and friends.

Once you've had your fill of fresh air, step inside to discover the palatial interior of this magnificent home. Boasting 10 bedrooms, a game room complete with a billiards table and arcade games, and a state-of-the-art theater room, this property is perfect for family getaways, romantic escapes, or business trips. Situated in one of the most exclusive neighborhoods in Scottsdale, this grand estate promises an unforgettable experience of luxury and comfort.

Camelback Vista

Atop the majestic Camelback Mountain, the Camelback Vista estate offers unparalleled vistas of the mountain and city below. Relax in the infinity pool and spa while taking in the spectacular views, or entertain guests on the rooftop complete with bar, fire features, and ample seating. Perfect your short game on the multiple putting greens and take in the serene ambiance created by the multiple built-in waterfalls that surround the home.

Step into a one-of-a-kind home with unique features such as a multi-story rock climbing wall in the gym, eccentric furniture throughout, and a custom piano in the entryway. The interior design is truly one-of-a-kind, featuring an actual dinosaur skull and a Volkswagen Beetle converted into a cozy bed. The bar lounge is truly a highlight with its ice bar, frozen tap, commercial soda machine and floor-to-ceiling retractable doors that open to the outdoor balconies, making the space feel even larger.

Luxury Oasis

Located in an upscale Paradise Valley neighborhood, this one-of-a-kind estate offers an unforgettable luxury vacation experience. Whether you’re playing basketball on the sport court, hitting homeruns in the batting cage, sunbathing in the resort-style pool, or floating down the lazy river, you’ll fall in love with the immaculate backyard. The property also features a shaded outdoor kitchen with a high-end grill and fireside seating. The nearby desert mountains stretch just over the trees creating a beautiful backdrop to your own private oasis.

From the moment you enter, you’ll find the luxury interior is just as impressive as the outdoor living space. You’ll fill your every need with the welcoming living room, the massive home gym, the gourmet kitchen, and the luxurious bedroom suites. There’s a wealth of entertainment between drinking at the bar, playing a game of billiards, and immersing yourself in the impressive home theater. For added space and privacy, you’ll seclude yourself in the 2-bedroom guest house with a private full kitchen.

Mountainside Estate

This contemporary estate sits on Camelback Mountain and features stunning panoramic views of the valley. Retractable floor-to-ceiling glass doors open to the spacious covered patio with plentiful outdoor seating, modern fire features, and an outdoor cooking area with a built-in grill. You’ll be able to enjoy the home's spectacular views while cooling down in the negative-edge swimming pool or relaxing in the spa. Additional outdoor amenities include two pickleball courts, a basketball court, putting greens, and sky-high water features.

The interior of the home is sleek, modern, and exudes luxury from the moment you enter. The open-concept design is complimented by unique high-end furnishings and incredible views throughout the home. Each bedroom features a private en suite bathroom and the property also includes a game room that you and your guests will love.

