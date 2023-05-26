Céline Dion Cancels World Tour Amid Battle With Stiff-Person Syndrome

Céline Dion announced that she has officially canceled her Courage World Tour as she continues to battle a rare neurological disorder.

“I'm so sorry to disappoint all of you once again,” Dion wrote on Instagram. “I'm working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you're 100%. It's not fair to you to keep postponing the shows, and even though it breaks my heart, it's best that we cancel everything now until I'm really ready to be back on stage again.

“I want you all to know, I'm not giving up ... and I can't wait to see you again!"

Dion, 55, revealed in December that she has stiff-person syndrome, a disease that causes painful spasms and makes it hard to walk.

Dion canceled North American tour dates in January and canceled dates on her European tour that was supposed to restart in February following her initial announcement.

The “My Heart Will Go On” artist shared new music in April with the release of “Love Again,” the title track for a movie she also has a role in, but it will be at least 11 months before she expects to tour again.

Dion’s latest cancellation includes 42 shows across Europe. The first was set to take place in Amsterdam on Aug. 26, 2023, and the last was set for April 22, 2024, in London.

What is stiff-person syndrome?

Stiff-person syndrome, or SPS, is a rare neurological disorder with some features of an autoimmune disease, according to the National Institutes of Health. Symptoms could include stiff muscles and heightened sensitivity, both of which could trigger muscle spasms.

There is no cure for stiff-person syndrome, according to Yale Medicine, but it’s possible to control symptoms through treatment.

