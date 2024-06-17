Céline Dion makes rare red carpet appearance with son Rene-Charles

Originally appeared on E! Online

Céline Dion is feeling the power of love.

After all, the music icon's son Rene-Charles Angelil was by her side at the New York City premiere of the "I Am: Celine Dion" documentary June 17.

For the red carpet occasion, Dion wore white silk blouse with a matching floor-length skirt, completing her look with a thin belt and silver jewelry. Meanwhile, her 23-year-old donned a classic black suit and white collared shirt, which he paired with a dark tie.

RC Angelil and Céline Dion attend the "I Am: Celine Dion" New York special screening at Alice Tully Hall on June 17, 2024 in New York City. (Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

The "My Heart Will Go On" singer shares Rene-Charles — as well as 13-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy — with her late husband René Angélil, who passed away in 2016 after a battle with throat cancer.

Premiering globally on Amazon Prime Video June 25, "I Am: Celine Dion" centers around her health battle after being diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome in 2022. While the film will show how she navigated the neurological disorder, which causes muscle rigor and spasms, Dion also wanted to deliver a message to her children and her fans, who she credits with helping her pull through.

"For a long time — for so many years — I have felt the love and the support of my fans around the world," the 56-year-old exclusively told E! News at the premiere. "They helped me to get where I am today."

Though she was initially nervous to share her story, it all came to her Dion that she cannot let her condition silence her voice.

"Because I respect my fans, my family, my kids, myself," the five-time Grammy winner continued, "they deserve to know."

And more than anything, Dion hopes that her documentary will bring awareness to "the people who may feel that they're alone" in their personal health struggles.

"I just hope that this will give them wings and strength to reach out," she added, "and talk to people and say, 'It's worth it.'"

To catch more of Céline Dion's interview, tune into E! News June 18 at 11 p.m.