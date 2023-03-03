‘The Plane Was Chaos': Matthew McConaughey, Camila Alves Were on Turbulent Lufthansa Flight

Camila Alves McConaughey opened up about her and husband Matthew McConaughey’s harrowing experience on a Lufthansa flight that was shaken by severe turbulence, sending seven people to hospitals.

In an Instagram post, the model revealed that the McConaugheys were on Lufthansa flight 469, which was traveling from Austin, Texas, to Frankfurt, Germany, on Wednesday night when the journey took a scary turn 37,000 feet over Tennessee.

“Everything was flying everywhere,” Alves wrote. “The plane was CHAOS.”

A flight attendant “hit the ceiling” as the Airbus A330-300 dropped twice within 20 seconds, passenger Jazz Kantipudi told NBC Washington.

Passengers explain the frightening moments when severe turbulence injured people on a flight, and caused the flight to divert to Dulles. News4's Adam Tuss reports.

A woman tried desperately to hold onto her baby. Another passenger said a woman in front of him flew out of her seat and landed behind him.

The turbulence kept on coming, Alves said.

Alves shared a video showing food, napkins and plates scattered on the floor of the plane.

“Thank God everyone was safe and ok,” she wrote.

The flight was diverted to Washington Dulles International Airport and landed safely about 9:10 p.m.

Alves said the couple spent the night at a Marriot hotel near Dulles airport.

“[Matthew McConaughey] and I made it to the bar with 1 minute before closing…slept well, getting on new flight today,” she said.

Lufthansa describes this as brief but severe turbulence and said those who were hurt received medical attention.

All the passengers were rebooked on other flights, and the plane flew back to Germany without passengers on board, Lufthansa said.

"Lufthansa regrets the inconvenience caused to passengers. The safety and well-being of passengers and crew members is Lufthansa's top priority at all times," the airline said in a statement.

Seven people were taken to hospitals after severe turbulence forced their flight to be diverted to Washington Dulles International Airport on Wednesday night, Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA) officials said.