Check out these 11 rides at Universal Epic Universe

The newest and largest theme park in Florida has rides for everybody, from the thrill-seeking adventurers to the mellowest explorers, but they all promise to transport you to five new worlds.

Take a look at the attractions meant to make you marvel (and occasionally, scream).

Celestial Park

Stardust Racers: "Share a race across the cosmos on Stardust Racers, a breathtaking, dual-launch coaster reaching incredible speeds up to 62 mph," Universal Orlando says on its site. You'll board a comet and rocket that will take you up to 133 feet high along 5,000 feet of track.

Constellation Carousel: This kid-friendly carousel lets guests ride celestial lions, dragons, peacocks and more. And, "each carriage turns 360 degrees while lifting riders up to 6 feet in the air."

Dark Universe

Curse of the Werewolf: This thrill ride "tears through the dark forest at 37 mph, for over 2 minutes of sheer thrill, racing through a dark foreboding shed with mysterious figures clawing ever so near."

Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment: On this motion simulation ride, prepare to be immersed in the story of Dr. Victoria Frankenstein, as she "continues the work of her ancestors deep below the family estate," when "a demonstration of her experiments to control monsters goes awry."

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Ministry of Magic

Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry: Epic Universe tells guests that this ride will start in Paris, where you'll then "travel by Métro-Floo... to the British Ministry of Magic, where Dolores Umbridge is about to stand trial. Board a lift and join Harry, Ron, and Hermione as you journey deep into the Ministry’s many departments. Thrilling adventure, fantastic beasts, and unexplored mystery await in Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry."

Super Nintendo World

Mario Kart: Bowser's Challenge: This ride, based on the popular game, will have guests don special goggles before they navigate iconic courses, collect virtual items, and compete against other riders for the win, NBC affiliate WESH reports. It features a 3-D/4-D experience.

Mine-Cart Madness: This "thrilling family coaster" will take you through a mine, jumping "across gaps in the track and perform other eye-popping feats from the Donkey Kong Country video games."

Yoshi's Adventure: This family-friendly attraction will have you searching for glowing eggs with Yoshi through iconic Mushroom Kingdom landscapes.

How to Train Your Dragon Isle of Berk

Hiccup's Wing Gliders: Soar through the skies on this family-friendly multi-launch coaster, and see Hiccup and Toothless along the way.

Dragon Racer's Rally: Experience the sensation of soaring and performing aerial maneuvers as you and another rider engage in a synchronized and dynamic adventure, according to WESH.

Fyre Drill: This is a watery ride where the whole family can board a ship, and "blast your water cannons at flame-like targets – and the occupants of every other boat – to out-soak other Vikings."