‘Cheers' TV Icon Kirstie Alley Dies at Age 71

Kirstie Alley, best known for her role as Rebecca Howe in the NBC sitcom “Cheers,” has died at the age of 71, her family said in a statement on Monday.

Her family said she died after a battle with cancer.

"We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered," the statement reads. "She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.