Chris Cuomo

Chris Cuomo’s Wife Says Her ‘Heart Hurts’ After 14-Year-Old Son Diagnosed With Coronavirus

It was just days ago that Chris reunited with his family, coming upstairs from the basement in his house after his month-long battle with the coronavirus.

By Jess Cohen

In this Nov. 6, 2013, file photo, Cristina Greeven and Chris Cuomo attend the 7th annual "Stand Up for Heroes" benefit at The Theatre at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Chris Cuomo and Cristina Cuomo's son is battling the coronavirus.

The CNN anchor's wife took to social media to discuss her own battle with the virus, while also sharing a health update on their 14-year-old son Mario.

"After 10 days of ups and downs, feeling good one-day and terrible the next, I am now working hard to get my son, Mario, through the virus," Cristina wrote in a message on Instagram. "My heart hurts more than my head over his infection. I'm applying a modified version of my remedies for his protocol with a focus on lots of vitamins. Since his sense of smell and taste have disappeared, I am feeding him healthy foods that I normally can't get him to touch. I kept a diary of the past week including my remedies and things that I did to stay sane through it all."

Entertainment News

Whitney Houston 5 hours ago

Whitney Houston Biopic in the Works

Jussie Smollett 6 hours ago

Judge Tosses Smollett’s Malicious Prosecution Lawsuit

It was just days ago that Chris reunited with his family, coming upstairs from the basement in his house after his month-long battle with the coronavirus.

Stars With Coronavirus

Chris shared the news of Cristina's coronavirus diagnosis earlier this month.

View this post on Instagram

On this 50th anniversary of Earth Day, show kindness toward our planet and every creature who inhabits it, as the transcendent photographer, adventurer, preservationist and raconteur Peter Beard advised us. My old friend’s recent death offers an eerily timely punctuation on this virus and a reminder that we can’t forget to protect one another, and the animals that roam the Earth. 🌏🌏🌏 This virus has created a different version of me. My hope is to be stronger, healthier, smarter about the virus at large. 💙💙💙After 10 days of ups and downs, feeling good one-day and terrible the next, I am now working toward getting my son, Mario, through the virus. My heart hurts more than my head over his infection. This virus does not discriminate. While kids are more resilient, they can suffer same severity of symptoms. I’m applying a modified version of my remedies for his protocol with a focus on lots of vitamins. Since his sense of smell and taste have disappeared, I am feeding him healthy foods that I normally can’t get him to touch. I kept a diary of the past week including my remedies and things that I did to stay sane through it all. 🙏 Link in bio, as they say.

A post shared by Cristina Cuomo (@cristinacuomo) on

"Families all across the state and the country are experiencing... its very fair for a family to be one and done," Chris shared with his brother, Andrew Cuomo. "Cristina now has COVID, she is now positive and it just breaks my heart. It is the one thing I was hoping wouldn't happen and now it has."

This story first appeared on eonline.com. More from eonline:

Copyright E! Online

This article tagged under:

Chris CuomocoronavirusCNN
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBCLX Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us