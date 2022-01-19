Chris Daughtry Shares Daughter Hannah Price's Cause of Death

Chris Daughtry is speaking out two months after the death of his 25-year-old stepdaughter, Hannah Price.

In a joint statement with his wife, Deanna Daughtry, the "American Idol" alum said officials have recently determined that Hannah died by suicide on Nov. 12.

"From a young age, Hannah struggled with mental illness and was in and out of therapy and treatment centers," the statement read. "As Hannah got older, she struggled to find her footing and began using drugs and often found herself abusive relationships."

The family continued, "Just months after losing her biological father to suicide, Hannah was the victim of a crime and was shot in the face. We did everything we could to support her and get her the help she needed to recover from these tragedies and get her life back on track. We had just recently made plans with Hannah for her to seek further treatment and move closer to the family."

According to the statement, Hannah told family members on the morning of her death that she "was in fear for her life." The Daughtrys said police were immediately contacted to perform a wellness check at Hannah's Tennessee home, during which officers determined that she "was OK" and left without incident.

Later that day, Hannah was found hanging by her boyfriend, who then called 911, per the statement. The family said that Hannah was pronounced dead at the scene.

"After a thorough investigation by Fentress County DA, Fentress County Sheriff Office and the Knoxville Medical Examiners Office, they have determined her official cause of death as suicide by hanging while under the influence of Narcotics," the Daughtrys said. "It has been determined that there is no evidence of foul play."

An investigation into Hannah's death was launched on Nov. 12, District Attorney General Jared Effler previously told E! News in a statement. At the time, the district attorney said that any "attempt to classify it as a homicide investigation at this time is premature and irresponsible."

In the wake of Hannah's passing, Chris shared on his Instagram that he was "absolutely devastated and heartbroken" by the tragic loss.

"I just recently lost my mother to cancer but I was blessed with the chance to say goodbye and I was processing it privately," he wrote in a Nov. 13 post. "We never got to say goodbye to our precious Hannah and it's another huge hit to our family."

"Hannah, I love you. I miss you. I wish I could hold you," the Daughtry frontman added. "This hurts so deeply."

Deanna also honored her daughter in a tribute of her own, writing on her Instagram page on Nov. 13, "My firstborn. I love you endlessly Hannah. Our family would like to thank you all for the outpouring of love as we grieve the loss of our daughter Hannah."

The songwriter, who has been married to Chris since 2000, later slammed speculations surrounding her daughter's death and urged people to "stop making it worse for those of us who love her by spreading rumors &saying disgusting things about our family."

"I lost my child and I'm having to now also deal with rumors and assumptions about her," she wrote. "The people who loved her are in pain and we are mourning they are not talking to the press, they are not spreading rumors and they sure as hell are not making this about themselves. So everyone please just stop!"

Deanna added, "We are real people! Just because my husband has a public job does not mean this is OK to do."

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 provides people in distress or those around them, with 24-hour support. The Crisis Text Line allows people to text ‘Home’ to 741-741 to connect with crisis counselors.