Chris Evans Responds to Lizzo's Drunk Instagram DM, Delighting Fans

We don't really need another reason to love Lizzo, but her latest TikTok video shows that she's as relatable as ever.

Over the weekend, the "Good As Hell" singer admitted that she got a little tipsy and sent a direct message to "Captain America" star Chris Evans. She also gave her fans some solid advice in the caption, writing "Don’t drink and DM, kids.... for legal porpoises this is a joke."

In the short video, the 32-year-old gives her followers a glimpse at her DM, which consisted of three emojis that seemed to suggest that she was taking her best shot: a gust of wind, a woman playing handball and a basketball.

Lizzo lamented her accidental message in the clip and lip-synced to the following audio from TikTok star Tatayanna Mitchell.

"The reason I'm upset about this one is because I know I'm not gonna be able to marry him, and honestly, it hurts me to the core. Because damn papa, he a rare breed, no comparing. Like, Chris..."

When the singer originally posted the video, Evans hadn't replied to her yet, but he apparently did see the DM and was flattered.

"No shame in a drunk DM," he wrote and added a kissing face emoji.

The 39-year-old continued, writing "God knows I've done worse on this app lol" and added a face in palm emoji.

In a follow-up post that has been viewed over 7.7 million times, Lizzo filmed herself reacting to the actor's message and she was evidently tickled pink that he took the time to respond.

This isn't the first time Lizzo has publicly professed her crush on Evans. Back in 2019, she proposed to the actor on Twitter, writing "Wow marry me" after he posted the following video.

This kid is cooler than I could ever hope to be. https://t.co/ZsDvdBxKts — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) June 8, 2019

Honestly, we can't blame a girl for trying.

