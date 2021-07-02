Chris Pratt Admits to Blacking Out and Challenging Marvel Co-Star to Wrestling Match

Chris Pratt may want to put down his phone the next time he has an impulse to challenge a fellow Marvel star to a wrestling match — particularly one who knows a thing or two about what to do in the ring.

The 42-year-old star of "The Tomorrow War" visited "The Late Late Show" on Thursday, July 1, where he admitted to host James Corden he once took a sleeping pill and then confidently texted "Guardians of the Galaxy" co-star Dave Bautista to say he would beat him in a wrestling match. However, when Bautista — who just happens to be a former WWE champion — asked him about the challenge the next day, Pratt had absolutely no recollection of sending that text.

The story came up after Pratt mentioned he spent hours wrestling his older brother in the family's living room and was also on his school's wrestling team. He then segued into his adult life.

"There was a moment in my life where I would take sleep aids to help me sleep, and I don't anymore because of things like this," the "Jurassic World" actor shared. "And I would text people, and I'm blackout, have no idea what I'm texting people, on like an Ambien."

The performer explained that one day, Bautista approached him on a film set and asked him about a text Pratt had sent him the night before, which led Pratt to frantically check his phone to find out what he had written.

Pratt recalled, "It was like, 'Dave, I want to wrestle you. I want to wrestle you — no one needs to know, but I just want to know. I think I could take you. I think I could wrestle you, bro. Like collegiate rules — no elbow, no knees. I just want to feel the power.'"

The "Parks and Recreation" alum said he was "mortified" and admitted, "Dave would kill me." Pratt added, "He is by far the toughest dude in all of Hollywood."

Indeed, Pratt's previous texting habits give new meaning to the phrase "sleeper hold."