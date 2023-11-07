Chrishell Stause shares if she'd release a song with partner G Flip

Originally appeared on E! Online

Chrishell Stause isn't ready to close a deal on a singing career just yet.

The "Selling Sunset" star recently revealed to E! News chief correspondent Keltie Knight that she doesn't see herself recording music with her partner G Flip.

During an episode of VINFAST's "Electric Moments" webseries, Knight asked the reality star, "Do you think you could ever do an album song together?"

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

"Oh my god, I can't sing," the realtor replied, prompting Knight to quip, "That doesn't matter. There are a lot of people in the music business that can't sing."

While Stause said it's a firm "no" for her, that didn't stop the pair from jamming out to G Flip's single "The Worst Person Alive" in the car.

Back in June, G Flip explained the sentiment behind the breakup track, telling E! News it's about how "when you instigate the breakup with someone, you feel horrible and terrible and like the worst person alive."

They added, "It's such a hectic title."

The Love Lives of Selling Sunset Stars

But the singer wants fans to know their catalog of music dates back to before Stause.

"I have songs about old relationships, new relationships. I have songs before I came out non-binary that I've now had to change the pronouns," G Flip explained. "Even though I'm in an absolutely beautiful, happy relationship now, I'm still going to be releasing songs from other chapters in my life."

Another song that has the reality star belting out lyrics to? G Flip's "Be Your Man"—the tune that Stause used for her marriage announcement in a sweet video montage in May.

At the time, Stause shared the news of her and G Flip's union with an Instagram post, showing the couple walking down the aisle together.

Stause and G Flip first met in October 2021 and started dating after Stause split with her "Selling Sunset" co-star Jason Oppenheim.

And for those who keep asking if she and Jason would ever get back together? No chance. "I met my forever partner with G and we are planning a family," Stause explained on her Instagram Story in August, "& everything happened the way it was supposed to."

Chrishell Stause is a married woman! The "Selling Sunset" star has tied the knot with her partner G Flip.