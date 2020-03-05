Chrissy Teigen Reveals ‘Sad Existence’ of Portpartum Depression

Chrissy Teigen opened up about struggling with her mental health, including experiencing anxiety and postpartum depression after having her first child, in a recent interview, reports NBC News.

The model and television personality told Glamour in an interview published Thursday that she had been experiencing anxiety since she was a teenager, but had originally chalked it up to "normal twenty-something anxiety." It wasn't until approximately three months after she gave birth to her daughter, Luna, in 2016 that "something was going on."

“It was a sad existence. There were no highs. It was a flatline of life for a few months," Teigen said. "You hear these horrific stories of people not seeing their child as theirs, or wanting to hurt them, and I never felt that way. That’s why I put off getting it checked as I hated myself, not my child."

She was instructed she had postpartum depression, a diagnosis she says she was surprised by since she had grappled with fertility problems before being able to conceive via IVF.

