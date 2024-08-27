Clinton Kelly, Stacy London are reuniting for new show ‘Wear Whatever The F You Want'

More than a decade after TLC’s “What Not to Wear” ended, Stacy London and Clinton Kelly are teaming up to host a new eight-episode streaming series called “Wear Whatever the F You Want.”

As the name suggests, the focus of the new show, which will stream on Prime Video, is to help people dress authentically for themselves rather versus conforming to someone else’s definition of style, according to an Amazon MGM Studios press release shared on Aug. 26.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

“The world has changed a lot since the run of ‘What Not to Wear,’ and, thankfully, so have we,” Kelly and London said in the release. “These days, we have zero interest in telling people what to do, based on society’s norms — because there are no more norms!

“However, style is still an important form of communication, and we’re excited to show new clients how to align their personal messaging with their life goals,” the pair continued in their statement. “It’s time to celebrate individual style, not prescribe it.”

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

Kelly, 55, also shared the news on Instagram and revealed the show had been in the works for a long time.

“It’s happening!!! I’ve wanted to tell you guys about this for YEARS now. @stacylondonreal and I have joined forces again for a new show that is kinda like WNTW except NOT,” he captioned his post shared on Aug. 26. “It’s called Wear Whatever The F You Want and we’re gonna help people do exactly that! Can’t wait for you to see it! Love ya, mean it. CK.”

London also marked the news of the upcoming show with an Instagram post on the same day, joking that "Mr Kelly and I can't seem to stay away from each other."

In “What Not to Wear,” which aired from 2003 until 2013, London and Kelly surprised women (and the occasional man) with makeovers, whisking them off to New York for a shopping spree and a healthy dose of fashion advice.

It’s unclear whether their new show will include a similar surprise element, or whether people can apply for a style transformation.

Either way, fans in the comments celebrated this new show’s focus on celebrating individuality.

“This is amazing!!! It’s time to abolish all the ‘rules’ and empower people to embrace their creativity and wear whatever the hell that brings them joy. Way to go!” one person commented on Kelly’s recent Instagram post.

Another commenter called this new series “a brilliant shift from the original,” and as another person put it, “There is something so healing about all of this.”

Carmindy, the makeup artist who appeared alongside Kelly and London throughout their time on “What Not to Wear,” also celebrated the news in the comments of Kelly's post, writing, “This is soooo exciting.”

Kelly later jumped into the comments to thank fans for their support.

"OMG These comments!!!! THANK YOU SO MUCH. I’m really quite touched by your excitement. I hope you LOVE the show!!!" he wrote.

This new show marks the first time Kelly and London will appear together on TV as co-hosts in more than 10 years. However, the duo did reunite last year for a live touring stage show, "The Stacy & Clinton Show."

They also shared in September 2023 that they were close friends again after resolving a long-running feud.

“After seeing the same clickbait story over and over and over on Instagram about how much we hated each other, I was like, ‘I can’t take this anymore.’ Because we don’t really hate each other. We love each other, as a matter of fact,” Kelly said during a visit to TODAY with Hoda & Jenna.

“We have very strong feelings toward each other,” he continued. “So I reached out to Stacy and I was like, ‘Can we put this behind us? Let’s talk it out.’ And we had a really emotional conversation. It was during the pandemic, sort of as the pandemic was ending. And we just talked through it all.”

A released date for Prime Video's "Wear Whatever the F You Want" has not yet been announced. Kelly and London are both serving as executive producers on the show.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: