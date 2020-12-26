michael alig

‘Club Kid' Killer Michael Alig Dies; Overdose Suspected

Alig was part of a decadent 1990s party scene characterized by wild costumes and rampant drug use

Michael Alig attends DailyMail.com Holiday Party 2015
Getty Images

Notorious “club kid” killer Michael Alig, who served 17 years in prison for killing his roommate over a drug debt in a case that became a book and film, has died of a suspected drug overdose six years after his release, police said. He was 54.

Alig’s death late Thursday or early Friday is being investigated as a possible drug overdose, police said. No official cause had been determined, Aja Worthy-Davis, a spokesperson for the New York City medical examiner’s office, said Saturday.

Alig was part of a decadent 1990s party scene characterized by wild costumes and rampant drug use. He pleaded guilty to manslaughter in 1997 for killing Andre “Angel” Melendez.

Entertainment News

Alexa PenaVega 22 hours ago

Alexa PenaVega Is Pregnant, Expecting Her Third Baby With Husband Carlos PenaVega

Restaurants Dec 26

Couple Converts Van Into Mobile Dining Room to Visit Their Favorite Restaurants

Alig admitted that he and Robert “Freeze” Riggs killed Melendez, cut the body up and dumped the parts in the Hudson River.

Riggs also pleaded guilty to manslaughter. He was released in 2010.

The story was turned into the 2003 movie “Party Monster,” in which Macaulay Culkin played Alig.

Alig maintained a social media presence while behind bars, although he had no access to a computer and dictated tweets to a friend over the prison phone.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

michael alig
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us