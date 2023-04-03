CMT Music Awards 2023 Winners: See the Complete List

Let's hear it one more time for the 2023 CMT Music Awards!

The big event took place at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, on April 2. And from the fabulous red carpet fashion and star-studded attendees to the rockin' performances and prestigious awards, it was one unforgettable night.

Kelsea Ballerini, who made her relationship with boyfriend Chase Stokes red carpet official, and Kane Brown hosted the ceremony. In fact, they pulled double duty by also performing—joining a lineup that also included Alanis Morissette, Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, Carrie Underwood, Darius Rucker, Wynonna Judd and more artists.

As for the winners, Brown took home one of the top prizes by winning Video of the Year with his wife Katelyn Brown for their song "Thank God." Jelly Roll also swept in three categories—including Male Video of the Year, Male Breakthrough Video of the Year and CMT Digital-First Performance of the Year—and Lainey Wilson was honored in two (Collaborative Video of the Year and Female Video of the Year). What's more, Shania Twain received the CMT Equal Play Award.

Take a look at all of the star-studded winners below:

CMT Music Awards 2023: Red Carpet Fashion

CMT Equal Play Award

Shania Twain

Video of the Year

Ashley McBryde, Caylee Hammack, Brandy Clark and Pillbox Patti, "Bonfire at Tina's"

Blake Shelton, "No Body"

Carrie Underwood, "Hate My Heart"

Cody Johnson, "Human"

Elle King feat. Dierks Bentley, "Worth a Shot"

Gabby Barrett, "Pick Me Up"

HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson, "wait in the truck"

Jimmie Allen, "Down Home"

WINNER: Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown, "Thank God"

Keith Urban, "Wild Hearts"

Kelsea Ballerini, "HEARTFIRST"

Little Big Town, "Rich Man"

Luke Bryan, "Country On"

Luke Combs, "The Kind of Love We Make"

Morgan Wallen, "You Proof"

Walker Hayes, "AA"

Female Video of the Year

Carly Pearce, "What He Didn't Do"

Carrie Underwood, "Ghost Story"

Gabby Barrett, "Pick Me Up"

Kelsea Ballerini, "HEARTFIRST"

WINNER: Lainey Wilson, "Heart Like a Truck"

Maren Morris, "Humble Quest"

Miranda Lambert, "Actin' Up"

Male Video of the Year

Bailey Zimmerman, "Rock and a Hard Place"

Cody Johnson, "Human"

Cole Swindell, "She Had Me at Heads Carolina"

WINNER: Jelly Roll, "Son of a Sinner"

Kane Brown, "Like I Love Country Music"

Luke Combs, "The Kind of Love We Make"

Morgan Wallen, "Wasted on You"

Group/Duo Video of the Year

Dan + Shay, "You (Performance Video)"

Lady A, "Summer State of Mind"

Little Big Town, "Hell Yeah"

Parmalee, "Take My Name"

The War and Treaty, "That's How Love Is Made"

WINNER: Zac Brown Band, "Out in the Middle"

Female Breakthrough Video of the Year

Avery Anna, "Narcissist"

Kylie Morgan, "If He Wanted to He Would"

MacKenzie Porter, "Pickup"

WINNER: Megan Moroney, "Tennessee Orange"

Morgan Wade, "Wilder Days"

Tiera Kennedy, "Found It in You"

Male Breakthrough Video of the Year

Bailey Zimmerman, "Fall in Love"

Corey Kent, "Wild as Her"

Drake Milligan, "Sounds Like Something I'd Do"

Jackson Dean, "Don't Come Lookin'"

WINNER: Jelly Roll, "Son of a Sinner"

Nate Smith, "Whiskey on You"

Collaborative Video of the Year

Elle King feat. Dierks Bentley, "Worth a Shot"

WINNER: HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson, "wait in the truck"

Ingrid Andress with Sam Hunt, "Wishful Drinking"

Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown, "Thank God"

Midland feat. Jon Pardi, "Longneck Way to Go"

Russell Dickerson feat. Jake Scott, "She Likes It"

Thomas Rhett and Katy Perry, "Where We Started"

CMT Performance of the Year

Black Pumas and Mickey Guyton, "Colors" (from 2022 CMT MUSIC AWARDS)

Chris Stapleton, "Whenever You Come Around" (from "CMT Giants: Vince Gill")

WINNER: Cody Johnson, "‘Til You Can't" (from 2022 CMT MUSIC AWARDS)

Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson, "Never Say Never" (from 2022 CMT MUSIC AWARDS)

Darius Rucker, "Let Her Cry" (from "CMT Storytellers")

Emmy Russell and Lukas Nelson, "Lay Me Down" (from "Coal Miner's Daughter: A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn")

LeAnn Rimes with Ashley McBryde and Carly Pearce, "One Way Ticket" (from "CMT Crossroads: LeAnn Rimes & Friends")

Keith Urban, "Wild Hearts" (from 2022 CMT MUSIC AWARDS)

The Judds, "Love Can Build a Bridge" (from 2022 CMT MUSIC AWARDS)

Wynonna Judd and Brandi Carlile, "The Rose" (from "Naomi Judd: A River of Time Celebration")

CMT Digital-First Performance of the Year

Charley Crockett, "Time of the Cottonwood Trees" (from "CMT Campfire Sessions")

Chris Young, "Gettin' You Home" (from "CMT Stages")

Ingrid Andress, "Wishful Drinking" (from "CMT Studio Sessions")

WINNER: Jelly Roll, "Son of a Sinner" (from "CMT All Access")

Megan Moroney, "Tennessee Orange" (from "CMT Viral to Verified")

Scotty McCreery, "Damn Strait" (from "CMT Campfire Sessions")