CNN

CNN Exec Allison Gollust, Woman in Relationship With Ex-Chief Jeff Zucker, Resigns

The network said an investigation “found violations of Company policies, including CNN’s News Standards and Practices, by Jeff Zucker, Allison Gollust, and Chris Cuomo"

(AP Photo/Mike Groll, File)

Allison Gollust, the CNN executive in a relationship that triggered the resignation this month of network President Jeff Zucker, has also resigned from the network, according to an email sent to staff members.

Jason Kilar, the CEO of CNN’s parent corporation, WarnerMedia, announced Gollust's resignation in the email Tuesday.

“Earlier today, Allison Gollust resigned from CNN following the conclusion of the company’s investigation into issues associated with Chris Cuomo and former Governor Andrew Cuomo,” Kilar said in the email.

“The investigation found violations of Company policies, including CNN’s News Standards and Practices, by Jeff Zucker, Allison Gollust, and Chris Cuomo,” Kilar wrote.

CNN Feb 4

CNN Exec's Ouster Rattles Prominent Staff at Pivotal Time

media Feb 2

CNN President Jeff Zucker Resigns, Citing Questions on Past ‘Consensual Relationship'

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

CNNJeff ZuckerWarnerMediaAllison GollustJason Kilar
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us