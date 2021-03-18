The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival will be pushed back for the fourth time to spring 2022, according to a report.

Variety cited two industry sources who said the popular two-weekend festival is moving from October 2021 to April 2022 due to concerns regarding "the uncertainty over the COVID-19 pandemic.''

The outlet also reported Coachella's three-day country music sister festival Stagecoach could also be withheld until 2022, but specific dates were not published.

Event promoter Goldenvoice did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Coachella, which brings upward of 250,000 fans over two weekends to the Empire Polo Club in Indio, was originally scheduled for last April, but was postponed a month before due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was then rescheduled for two weekends last October, before being pushed back again to the weekends of April 9-11 and April 16-18 of this year.

Riverside County Public Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser signed an order in January nixing the April dates, citing pandemic concerns. Variety reported organizers then pegged an October 2021 return date for Coachella, although the event promoter never officially confirmed that new date.

The Coachella Valley's economy lost upward of $700 million due to the absence of both festivals, according to a previous report from the Coachella Valley Economic Partnership.

All ticket purchases for the previous dates will be honored whenever the festivals are held, organizers said previously.

Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean were set to headline Coachella, while Lil Nas X, Carrie Underwood, Alan Jackson and ZZ Top were scheduled to headline Stagecoach.

It remains unclear how this latest postponement will effect future lineups.