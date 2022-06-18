Late show with stephen colbert

‘Colbert Show' Staffers Detained by Capitol Police in Congressional Building

The U.S. Capitol Police said seven individuals were charged with unlawful entry on Thursday night

House January 6th Select Committee Holds Its Third Hearing
Chip Somodevilla

A production team for CBS' "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" was detained by U.S. Capitol Police on Thursday after recording interviews on the same day as one of the Jan. 6 committee hearings, a spokesperson for the network confirmed Friday.

Renata Luczak, vice president of entertainment communications for CBS, said the production team associated with Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, a character voiced by Robert Smigel, was on Capitol Hill both Wednesday and Thursday for a comedy segment on behalf of “The Late Show.”

“Their interviews at the Capitol were authorized and pre-arranged through Congressional aides of the members interviewed,” Luczak said in an email. “After leaving the members’ office on their last interview of the day, the production team stayed to film stand-ups and other final comedy elements in the halls when they were detained by Capitol Police.”

She did not specify how many individuals were detained or whether they were arrested. NBC News has reached out for additional information.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

Late show with stephen colbertCBSStephen Colbertu.s capitolColbert Show
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us