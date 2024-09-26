From "Viva la Vida" to "Viva Las Vegas."

Coldplay's lead singer Chris Martin surprised fans on Saturday when he was spotted singing at a karaoke bar in Las Vegas while disguised as a tourist.

The "Fix You" singer performed a new song, "All My Love," to a seemingly unaware audience while wearing a wig, glasses and an oversized suit.

According to Dino's Lounge, Martin was at the bar to record a music video.

“Thank you Chris Martin for choosing us to record your music with,” the bar’s Instagram said. “Such a viral moment. Biggest surprise of the year.”

Coldplay's new album "Moon Music" is set to be released on Friday, October 4.