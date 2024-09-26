Music & Musicians

Disguised Chris Martin of Coldplay spotted singing at karaoke bar in Las Vegas

Coldplay's frontman was spotted singing at a bar in Las Vegas ahead of the release of their new album "Moon Music"

By Gerardo Pons

Chris Martin
Ole Jensen/Getty Images

From "Viva la Vida" to "Viva Las Vegas."

Coldplay's lead singer Chris Martin surprised fans on Saturday when he was spotted singing at a karaoke bar in Las Vegas while disguised as a tourist.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The "Fix You" singer performed a new song, "All My Love," to a seemingly unaware audience while wearing a wig, glasses and an oversized suit.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

According to Dino's Lounge, Martin was at the bar to record a music video.

“Thank you Chris Martin for choosing us to record your music with,” the bar’s Instagram said. “Such a viral moment. Biggest surprise of the year.” 

Entertainment News

NFL 46 mins ago

Aaron Hernandez TV series aims to show a different view of the disgraced Patriot

Celebrity News 3 hours ago

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan settle divorce 6 years after breakup

Coldplay's new album "Moon Music" is set to be released on Friday, October 4.

This article tagged under:

Music & Musicians
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us