Coming-of-Age Film ‘CODA' Wins Best Picture at Oscars

“CODA” has won best picture at the Oscars.

The small, coming-of-age film about the only hearing member in a family of deaf adults written and directed by Siân Heder took the top prize over bigger-budget contenders at the Academy Awards on Sunday night.

The win might have been considered a major upset when the nominations were announced on Feb. 22, but “CODA” gained momentum and buzz throughout awards season and took top awards at the Screen Actors Guild and Producers Guild awards.

The Oscar is also a big victory for Apple, which becomes the first streaming service to win the best picture crown after several years of vying for the prize alongside Netflix and Amazon.

“CODA” beat out bigger nominees that included “Belfast,” “Dune,” “The Power of the Dog” and “West Side Story.”

