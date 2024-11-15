Academy Awards

Conan O'Brien to host the 2025 Oscars

The Oscars will air live on ABC on March 2, 2025.

By Staff and AP

FILE- Conan O’Brien attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on Sept. 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Rich Fury/Getty Images

And your 2025 Oscars host is...

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Friday that Conan O'Brien has been tapped to host the 97th Academy Awards.

“America demanded it and now it’s happening: Taco Bell’s new Cheesy Chalupa Supreme. In other news, I’m hosting the Oscars,” O’Brien said in a statement Friday.

It will mark the first time the former late-night talk show host will emcee the Oscars, though he's hosted other award shows like the Emmy Awards in 2002 and 2006.

The Oscars will air live on ABC on March 2, 2025.

O’Brien joins the list of Oscar hosts that includes Johnny Carson, Billy Crystal, David Letterman, Whoopi Goldberg, Chris Rock, Jon Stewart, Hugh Jackman and Neil Patrick Harris.

“He joins an iconic roster of comedy greats who have served in this role, and we are so lucky to have him center stage for the Oscars,” said Craig Erwich, president, Disney Television Group.

O’Brien is best known for hosting the late-night talk shows “Late Night with Conan O’Brien,” “The Tonight Show with Conan O’Brien” and “Conan.” Before his TV hosting career, O’Brien was a writer for “Saturday Night Live” and “The Simpsons.”

