Country Singer Luke Bell's Cause of Death Revealed

More details are coming to light about Luke Bell's death.

Nearly one month after Bell was reported missing, an autopsy report and supporting toxicology screening confirmed that the country singer died of an accidental fentanyl overdose.

Bell was found unresponsive by a passerby in a parking structure in Tucson, Ariz., according to the Sept. 19 reports obtained by E! News. Drug paraphernalia was found at the scene.

"In consideration of the known circumstances surrounding this death, the available medical history, and the examination of the remains, the cause of death is ascribed to fentanyl intoxication," the Pima County Medical Examiner's Office said in a report. "The manner of death is accident."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The report lists the date of Bell's death as Aug. 26. He was 32.

Bell previously toured with several country greats, including Willie Nelson, Hank Williams Jr. and Dwight Yoakam.

The news of the "Jealous Guy" singer's passing was first confirmed by his close friend and fellow musician Matt Kinman, through a blog post on Saving Country Music, nine days after he was reportedly missing to police.

Inside Naomi Judd's Candid Battle With Mental Health

Bell's family also released a statement to E! News saying they were "heartbroken" over the tragedy and thanked the honky tonk star's friends and fans for their support.

"Luke had a gentle heart, a wanderer's spirit and a musical gift that he was fortunate to share with us and the world," the statement read. "We are so grateful to his friends and fans for embracing Luke and his music. We would like to thank all of Luke's fans, friends and family who have been sharing stories and photos of happy times with him."

The statement also shed some light on the mental health issues that Bell was dealing with before his death.

"Unfortunately Luke suffered from the disease of mental illness, which progressed after his father's death in 2015," the statement continued. "Luke was supported through his disease by a community of loving family and friends. Despite this, he was unable to receive the help he needed to ease his pain. Our hearts go out to the millions of people affected by mental illness who, like us, understand the devastating disappointment of a system that consistently fails to provide caring solutions to those who suffer."

The statement concluded, "Our only comfort comes in the fact that our Luke is finally free and at peace."