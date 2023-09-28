Celebrity News

Country singer Toby Keith shares update on cancer battle

At the People's Choice Country Awards, Country Icon Recipient Toby Keith detailed the ups and downs of his cancer journey.

By Alexandra Bellusci | E! News

Toby Keith attends the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards at The Grand Ole Opry
Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Originally appeared on E! Online

Toby Keith is hoping to raise a red solo cup to good health.

The country singer, who received the Country Icon Award at the People's Choice Country Awards Sept. 28, shared an update on his battle with stomach cancer, which he was diagnosed with in 2021.

"I feel pretty good," Keith, who noted in June that his tumor had shrunk by a third of the size, exclusively told E! News. "It's a little bit of a roller coaster. You get good days and, you know, you're up and down, up and gown. It's always zero to 60 and 60 to zero but I feel good today." (See every country star on the red carpet here.)

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

After all, the 62-year-old has plenty to celebrate at the inaugural show.

"It's nice to recognize my 30-year career," Keith shared. "It's pretty mind-boggling."

The Greatest Country Music Couples of All Time

Entertainment News

Taylor Swift 3 hours ago

Couple who dressed up as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce for Halloween 2020 goes viral

harry potter 6 hours ago

Remembering Michael Gambon and other ‘Harry Potter' actors who have died

As for what the "Red Solo Cup" singer is most proud of? "My songwriting," Keith, who walked the red carpet alongside wife Tricia Lucus, said. "Those years of pounding those songs out there and remembering where you were when each one was conceived and all that, it's amazing."

And while he's set to perform his song "Don't Let the Old Man" from the Clint Eastwood film "The Mule," there are plenty more jaw-dropping moments to come.

Blake Shelton, Dan+Shay, Little Big Town and Kelsea Ballerini will all take the stage to wow the audience at the Grand Ole Opry—and, of course, everyone watching from home.

Nikki Garcia spoke with Access Hollywood guest correspondent and Emily Orozco at the 2023 People’s Choice Country Awards and opened up about working with Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani on the new season of “Barmageddon.” She calls the couple “so cute.” She also talks about bringing her baby boy Matteo to Nashville for the award show.
Copyright E! Online

This article tagged under:

Celebrity NewsCancerCancer Treatment
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us