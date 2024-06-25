In Memoriam

Crazy Town frontman and ‘Butterfly' singer Shifty Shellshock dies at 49

Shellshock, whose real name is Seth Brooks Binzer, passed away at a Los Angeles residence on Monday

By Danielle Abreu

Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Rockefellas Studio

Shifty Shellshock, the lead singer of the rock-rap group Crazy Town, has died. He was 49.

Shellshock, whose real name is Seth Brooks Binzer, passed away at a Los Angeles residence on Monday, according to Los Angeles Medical Examiner records. His cause of death was not yet known.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Crazy Town gained fame in 2000 with their single "Butterfly" from their debut album "The Gift of Game." The song reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2001 and was featured in the 2002 film, "Orange County," starring Jack Black and Colin Hanks.

Despite early successes, the group faced many challenges, including turnover in their members and Shellshock's substance abuse.

The band broke up in 2002 after their sophomore album, "Darkhourse," failed to follow-up the success achieved with "The Gift of Game."

Shellshock appeared on VH1's reality TV shows "Celebrity Rehab" and "Sober House," where he opened up about his struggles with drug additions.

The musician is survived by his three children, Halo, Gage and Phoenix, according to Variety.

Entertainment News

Celebrity News 5 hours ago

Céline Dion suffers harrowing health crisis in tearful documentary

Celebrity News 20 hours ago

Hollywood Walk of Fame announces star-studded Class of 2025

This article tagged under:

In Memoriam
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us