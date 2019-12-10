Cuba Gooding Jr.

Cuba Gooding Jr. Accused by 7 More Women of Sexual Misconduct

Court documents filed in New York City on Monday bring the number of alleged victims accusing Gooding of misconduct to 22

Seven more women have accused actor Cuba Gooding Jr. of forcible touching or sexual misconduct, according to a motion filed by prosecutors Monday in New York City.

Gooding, 51, faces three misdemeanor counts of forcible touching and three misdemeanor counts of sexual abuse involving incidents with three women, who allege the actor groped them without their consent. He has pleaded not guilty.

In court documents released in October, a dozen other women also accused Gooding of either inappropriately touching them or kissing them, though those allegations did not form the basis of additional charges against the actor, NBC News reports.

In Monday's filing from the Manhattan District Attorney's Office, seen by NBC News, seven more women are telling similar stories. Along with the three women whose allegations form the basis of the criminal charges, this brings the number of alleged victims accusing Gooding of misconduct to 22.

