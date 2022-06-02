Cyndi Lauper's Mom, Star of Her Music Videos, Has Died

Cyndi Lauper is eulogizing her late mom Catrine — and sharing what their relationship has meant to her.

"My beautiful Mom has passed," Lauper, 68, wrote on Instagram Thursday. "She rocked and wrestled with us and was in a lot of my videos. It was an honor to work with her. I feel so lucky that I got to play with my mom throughout my life, both as a girl and as a woman."

She continued, "She may have left this world, but not without leaving her mark. Thank you, Mom. I love you."

The singer did not disclose her 91-year-old mother's cause of death.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Cyndi, who grew up in Queens, N.Y. with her mother and two siblings, told the Wall Street Journal in 2014 that Catrine inspired her artistry.

"My mother taught us to think and ask questions," she told the outlet adding, "My mother loved the arts and she’d always take us into Manhattan to see Shakespeare or march us through the Metropolitan Museum of Art."

The two-time Grammy winner, who is known for her love of bright colors, said, "My mother was into interior-decorating books and we often changed the color of our bedroom. At one point it was pink. Another time it was the color of sand — my mother never called it beige."

So Catrine was a clear candidate to play a mother in her daughter’s music videos such as “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” in 1983. Performing under the stage name “Catrine Dominique,” she played an exasperated mom waiting for Cyndi to come home after a wild outing.

According to Variety, in January the video received more than 1 billion YouTube views since it was posted in 2009.

Catrine also appeared in Cyndi's "Time After Time" music video (from the same album), playing the singer's sick mother.

And in the video for Cyndi's song "The Goonies ‘R’ Good Enough" which was included on the soundtrack for the 1985 film "The Goonies," Catrine again played mom.

In September, Cyndi thanked her mother for supporting her career.

"My mom was in every video she possibly could be in with me," she wrote on Instagram. "She may not have fully known what she was getting herself into, but she wanted to be there for me. We had so much fun. Thank you, Mom. I love you so much. Happy birthday!"

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: