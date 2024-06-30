Celebrity News

Dakota Johnson joins Chris Martin's kids Apple and Moses at Glastonbury festival

Chris Martin's partner Dakota Johnson and kids Apple and Moses supported him as he performed with Coldplay at the Glastonbury festival.

Glastonbury was a full family affair for Chris Martin.

The Coldplay frontman's partner Dakota Johnson and children Apple Martin, 20, and Moses Martin, 18 — whom he shares with ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow — were all seen together in a VIP section cheering on his band as they performed a headlining set at the U.K. music festival June 29.

Johnson, who multiple outlets reported in March has been privately engaged to Martin for years, was photographed standing with Apple, with Moses spotted a few feet away. The group was captured on camera on a BBC live stream of the event.

Johnson, 34, and Martin, 47, first sparked romance rumors in 2017 when she was spotted at a Coldplay concert. The "Fifty Shades of Grey" actress has since attended several, including in 2023 when her partner serenaded her onstage during a show in Italy.

Earlier this year, the actress gushed about her support of the musician at his concerts.

"I love watching him," she told Bustle in an interview published in March. "I could watch him every day. I don’t know how to explain it. I feel like, I don’t know... I’m watching my most favorite being do his most favorite thing."

The "Madame Web" star also spoke about her relationship with Chris and Gwyneth's children. "I love those kids like my life depends on it," she said. "With all my heart."

As for her thoughts on becoming a mother herself someday, she said, "I'm so open to that. I’ve gotten to this place where I really want to experience everything that life has to offer."

She added, "If that’s meant to happen for me, I’m totally down for it."

