Darius Rucker and Wife ‘Consciously Uncouple' After 20 Years of Marriage

Darius Rucker and Beth Leonard are embarking on a new chapter this year.

On Saturday afternoon, the Hootie & the Blowfish frontman announced that he and his wife of 20 years have decided to go their separate ways. The longtime couple shared the shocking news in a joint statement on social media.

The pair described their breakup in the same way Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin did in 2014. They've decided to "consciously uncouple."

"Beth and I would like to share that after much reflection we have made the decision to consciously uncouple," the 54-year-old singer shared on Instagram, alongside a photo of him and Leonard at the 2017 CMA Awards. "We remain close friends and parenting partners and continue to be each other's biggest cheerleaders."

"Our priority will always be our beautiful family. We have so much love in our hearts for each other and will continue to encourage growth and expansion in one other," their joint message continued.

Most Expensive Celeb Divorces

In closing, their statement read, "Please be kind as we take on this journey, and we thank you for your love and support always."

It's unclear what led to the pair's breakup.

Back in 2018, Rucker opened up about his decades-long relationship with Leonard and how she "saved" his life.

"I don't know what it was about her. I mean, it was everything about her," the singer shared in an interview, per Pop Culture. "I told her I was going to marry her on our first date. Beth's a strong woman. It takes a strong woman to be married to a musician, especially a musician who was drinking and partying as hard as I was, and I think life for us is where we are now."

He added, "It took a long time for us to get to where we are now, and we say to each other all the time, 'I love us. I love our family. I love us.' ... You know, her and country music saved my life."

Rucker and Leonard met in 1998 when she was working for VH1 and the singer-songwriter was touring with Hootie & the Blowfish, Entertainment Tonight reports.

The two tied the knot in 2000, and are proud parents to two kids: Daniella (19) and Jack (15). The 54-year-old star is also a father to daughter Carolyn (25), whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend Elizabeth Ann Phillips.