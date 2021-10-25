Dave Chappelle

Dave Chappelle Says He'd Meet With Transgender Netflix Workers – Under Certain Conditions

"You will not summon me," Chappelle said

FILE - Dave Chappelle arrives at the 22nd Annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor on Oct. 27, 2019, in Washington, D.C. A top Netflix executive said Dave Chappelle's special “The Closer” doesn't cross “the line on hate” and will remain on the streaming service despite fallout over the comedian's remarks about the trans community.
Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File

Comedian Dave Chappelle said Monday he'd be willing to meet with transgender employees of Netflix who have called for the streaming platform to remove his October comedy special, "The Closer."

But Chappelle said any meeting would have to be on his terms: "You will not summon me."

"First of all, you cannot come if you have not watched my special from beginning to end," he said in a video posted to Instagram Monday. "You must come to a place of my choosing, at a time of my choosing. And thirdly you must admit that Hannah Gadsby is not funny."

